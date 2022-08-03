PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) charged a murder suspect on Tuesday for the death of a man that occurred in January 2021.

27-year-old Deshawn Adriance Doyle was charged in the homicide of 33-year-old Ronald James Harman that occurred near the intersection of North Union Blvd. and Constitution Ave.

Doyle was charged with First Degree Murder while in prison with the Colorado Department of Corrections under other felony charges.

This article will continue to be updated with more information.