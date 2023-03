(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead following reports of a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on March 4.

38-year-old Joseph A. Vigil of Pueblo was pronounced dead on the scene in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

Vigil died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during an altercation, according to a completed autopsy from the Coroner.