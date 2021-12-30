Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation granted $320K

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation, a Pueblo foundation committed to securing funds for scholarships and other educational support for low-moderate income students, received two Matching Student Scholarship County Grants from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.

COSI is a supported initiative through the Colorado Department of Higher Education. The two grants awarded equal $320k, the first being for scholarship students seeking a 2- or 4-year degree in any course of study and the second being for students studying at the community college level and in the Career and Technical Education path.

These grants will be distributed over a 4-year and 2-year respectively, beginning Summer of 2022. Students who qualify for this scholarship can renew each year, provided they maintain requirements, which can equal up to approximately $8,000 for a 4-year degree or $4,000 for a 2-year degree.



The grant was awarded in conjunction with the Pueblo County Scholarship Fund, which provides the

initial dollars necessary to qualify for the matching grant from the COSI. This allocates a total of $640,000 for scholarships beginning in Summer 2022.



In collaboration with Pueblo County and Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, PHEF will award

approximately $3.6 million dollars by the end of 2026.



Executive Director, Janelle Quick, said, “The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative was set out to not

only provide financial support, but also programs to help address timely completion and success in

postsecondary education.”

Qualifying students must be a Pueblo County resident, have a qualifying Estimated Financial Contribution of $16k or less (as formulated on a student FAFSA application), attend a public college or

university in Colorado, and have qualifying GPA which varies depending on specific scholarships.



Students are encouraged to register on the PHEF website for more information as well as follow PHEF on social media, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and/or LinkedIn.