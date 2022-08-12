PUEBLO, Colo. — Before District 70 heads back to school, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) offered training to officers at Pueblo High School on Friday.

The training coming after the deadly Uvalde shooting.

“Unfortunately, there was a lot of mistakes made and we’re not going to get into that today,” said Lietuenant Christopher Kilpatrick. “But this type of training is to help overcome and defeat the potential for that kind of misunderstanding or misrepresentation of action to take place.”

PCSO explained how this training helps ensure officers are prepared if an active threat occurred.

“Just based upon the climate today with the schools and stuff like that, we just want to make sure we’re trained and prepared to respond if there is an incident that takes place,” said Captain Christopher Kilpatrick.

District 70 and PCSO work together to ensure the safety of the community.

“We have a fantastic relationship today is a perfect example of that,” said Lt. Kilpatrick. “They’re giving us free reign to run throughout the entire school if we need to for our training purposes.”

For students who see something suspicious, Cpt. Kilpatrick said to report it or use Safe2Tell.

“If anything, they feel that makes them feel uneasy and suspicious,” said Cpt. Kilpatrick. “I think they should report it because you just never know, it might be the instance that you can save an incident or prevent something from happening.”

PCSO said they trian on this regularly throughout the year.

“This is just a somewhat of a refresher,” said Lt. Kilpatrick. “Just to ensure that every one of our people in our unit are on the same page and understand what what any recent changes in protocol may be yet.”

PCSO has tips on their website on what to do in an active shooter situation.