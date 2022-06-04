PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Food Project is hosting the Food Art of Pueblo reception to welcome guests for the Pueblo Art Guild’s People’s Choice Award.

Guests will get the chance to view 13 submitted art pieces from local artists and vote for a winner for the People’s Choice Award. To vote, visit the Pueblo Art Guild Gallery in the historic boathouse by Lake Clara in Mineral Palace Park at 1500 N. Santa Fe.

The free event will take place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar will announce the winner at 3 p.m.

The reception will include a painting station, a seed in a cup planting station with wildflowers, cookies and a showcase of the art on display.

“…We encourage everyone to visit the gallery to view the work on display so they can participate in the voting process of the People’s Choice Awards,” said Program Manager of Pueblo Food Project Megan Moore. “This is all about celebrating food in a fun way!”

The Pueblo Food Project is a community led coalition that helps create a more nutritious and equitable food system for Pueblo County. Part of their initiatives is to develop a more resilient local food supply system by supporting food and farm businesses.

The Pueblo Art Guild is dedicated to supporting the arts, increasing public awareness and understanding of the arts as well as encouraging the artistic development of its members.