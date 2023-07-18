(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Food Project (PFP) has received three grants totaling $128,625 from three separate organizations, helping to address food pantry needs, food education, and expanding access to the LGBTQ+ community of Pueblo.

“Pueblo Food Project is so excited to continue our work with these amazing funding partners,” said PFP Program Manager Megan Moore. “We cannot wait to share the gift of our work with the community over the next year.”

PFP received $55,000 from One Colorado Education Fund as part of a partnership to improve food access, health, and nutrition for the community while focusing on LGBTQ+ Puebloans.

A grant to PFP from Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger donated $53,625 and will add to PFP’s Community Food Pantry program which has received over $875,000 in funding since 2020 from the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger Food Pantry Assistance Program, among other funders.

A $20,000 grant from The Colorado Centennial Fund, a subsidiary of the Caring for Colorado Foundation, will support the work of the PFP to expand its cooking class program, by adding more classes and new classes on food preservation, child nutrition, and gardening.

The PFP is a community coalition, composed of five working groups, three task forces, an advisory council, and a youth council.

The PFP is open to anyone interested in the local food system. Mayor Nicholas Gradisar chairs the Pueblo Food Project, which holds the mission to develop a vibrant, sustainable, nutritious, and equitable local food system that supports all eaters in Pueblo County.