PUEBLO, Colo. — Students of Pueblo Community College’s (PCC) fire science technology program will participate in a memorial stair climb on Friday to honor the first responders lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, PCC fire science technology students will attempt to climb the same number of steps equivalent to those climbed by first responders who were at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Students will attempt the climb, 2,200 steps, in full firefighting gear.

The stair climb will be held at the PCC amphitheater on Orman Avenue.