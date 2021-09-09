Pueblo Fire Department partners with Center for American Values on Sept. 11

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Fire Department is partnering with the Center for American Values to host Pueblo’s Annual 9/11 Remembrance at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial on the Arkansas Riverwalk on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The program will start promptly at 7:58 a.m. in order to mark the exact time the South tower of the World Trade Center fell.

To honor the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, the program will include a community Walk of Silence, the PCC Memorial Stair Climb, and Pueblo Police Department Commemorative Badge presentation.

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department and Center for American Values

The schedule of events is as follows:

7:30 a.m. – Guests arrive

7:40 a.m. – Music will begin

7:58 a.m. – Ceremony will begin with a bell ringing

8:40 a.m. – Ceremony will conclude (approximately)

8:45 a.m. – Community Walk of Silence

8:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – PCC Stair Climb

“The ceremony is our way of paying respect to our brothers and sisters who served as first responders on that terrible day. Whether they were first responders, civilians, or passengers on planes, so many made the ultimate sacrifice in order to save the lives of others that day,” said Pueblo Fire Captain Bryce Boyer.

Matt Albright, director of the Center for American Values, said, “This year we will also acknowledge the selfless service and sacrifice of our military members who have bravely defended our freedom and protected us from further attacks in the 20 years since 9/11.”

