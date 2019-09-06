Pueblo Fire Department new chief is making history

PUEBLO, Colo. – The city is making history! Mayor Nick Gradisar recently chose Barbara Huber to be fire chief of the Pueblo Fire Department.

Huber has been part of the department for more than 20 years. She is honored to hold this new title and is determined to do what’s right for her department and the city.

Her new role makes her the first woman ever to hold that position in Pueblo.

“You know that’s surreal,” Huber added. “I didn’t go into it thinking I am going to make history. It’s about doing what’s right for my career and my department.”

Huber has called the Pueblo Fire Department home since 1998.

“How did it happen so fast it’s been a great run, great people, and I love the job,” Huber said.

She’s held lots of positions throughout the years, most recently she served as a captain.

“The biggest piece is making sure we are connected to the right people and finding what our hurdles are and pushing forward,” Huber said.

Mayor Nick Gradisar picked Huber to lead the department in August. The mayor says there were six candidates for the job, which became open when former Chief Shawn Shelton retired. Gradisar says he chose Huber because she possesses “the leadership and skills the department needs to move forward.”

“That’s very overwhelming when someone recognizes you and shows your value,” Huber said.

She’s proud of the department she now leads. Her focus is on community reduction and public education making sure her community is prepared when disaster strikes.

“The city of Pueblo makes everything unique there’s lots of positivity every time I’ve reached out,” Huber said.

While at the same time building her team.

“Biggest message is no one does anything alone it takes a whole team and were I have a strength someone has a weakness,” Huber said.

The Pueblo Fire Department is also making headlines for their diversity. 6% of their department is made up of female firefighters, nationwide only about 4% of firefighters are women.