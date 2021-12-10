Pueblo District 70 school board asks Board of Health to lift mask mandate

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo District 70 school board has sent a formal letter for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment requesting a lifting of the mask mandate within Pueblo County schools.

The letter was drafted on Thursday, Dec. 9, during a board work session meeting and addresses the board’s beliefs that the mandates are not only detrimental to children but also impair the educational system.

“It is becoming evident that these measures are detrimental to our children. The duty of keeping kids in school and in a prosperous learning environment should be left up to the district,” the letter states.

The board also states that “forcing the schools to adhere to a mandate that would never be influential enough to change the trend of the community case load is unrealistic”.

