Pueblo Crime Stoppers Fun Run 5K raises money for local law enforcement

PUEBLO, Colo. — Saturday, people living in Pueblo took part in a 5K run to support law enforcement.

The Pueblo Crime Stoppers Fun Run 5K is one of the main fundraisers for Pueblo police and helps fund their Crime Stoppers program.

“Pueblo Crime Stoppers is a way for anonymous tips to be made for different crimes, all level of crimes,” board member Chris McMahan said. “It really gives an opportunity to someone who maybe nervous about going direct to law enforcement to provide that information.”

Pueblo’s Crime Stoppers officials say the program has led to thousands of arrests. In addition, if you submit a tip, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

