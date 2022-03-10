PUEBLO, Colo. — Snow hadn’t yet begun to pile onto the street in Pueblo by early evening on Thursday, but city plow crews were in preparation-mode and ready for the weather to come.

The crews are out, one driver said, to make sure the main roads are clear, so that commuters are safe on their way to work or wherever else they need to be.

And it’s a big responsibility.

The City of Pueblo is responsible for plowing 12-hundred miles of road with a crew of 20. On Thursday, they prepared the roads with a material they call “soy sauce,” which works to slow down the freezing process.

Veteran snowplow driver Eric Sanchez has 22 years of experience behind the wheel. He’s spent his entire career clearing the roads for his community members, and he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I never found a place that I wanted to live more, so I just stayed living here,” Sanchez said. “I went to South High School and my parents’ house is still in the South side and everything is pretty much the same. But the town is just getting bigger.”

And that means more work for Sanchez and the others on his team.

They’re expecting snow to pile up on the roads overnight and, by the looks of it, they’ll be ready.

If you see a plow working, remember to keep your distance.