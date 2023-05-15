(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a runaway teenager, last seen on Sunday, April 30.

PCSO said 15-year-old Zaydin Stetler-Cordova is described as about 5’10”, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Stetler-Cordova was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black hoodie.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO reports Stetler-Cordova has been seen in the area of the south side of Pueblo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call PCSO at (719) 583-6400 and reference case number 12245.