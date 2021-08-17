Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in the rural eastern area of Pueblo County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 17, that there was a dead body found near 62 Lane.

The individual’s identity and manner of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is welcome to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).