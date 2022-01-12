Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrests four who were suspects in Loaf N’ Jug ATM robbery

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four men who were identified to be the suspects of the theft of the Loaf N’ Jug ATM in Avondale in September of 2021.

Those arrested are Anthony Higgins, age 27, Roger Zaragoza, age 42, Jason Spade, age 40 and Steven Garner, age 35.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

These four were also involved in similar crimes in Fremont, El Paso and Denver counties.



El Paso County is taking the lead on the case and it will be charged as a Colorado Organized Crime Act for Colorado due to multiple agencies being involved.