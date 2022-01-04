Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrest three in August assault

PUEBLO, Colo. — An ongoing investigation by Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives into an assault of a

23-year-old man in August 2021 has led to the arrest of three Colorado Springs men.



On Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, deputies responded to the 2400 block of North Interstate 25 on a report of man found unconscious on the side of the road. The man, from Colorado Springs, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.



It was determined that the victim had been assaulted. He is still receiving treatment for his injuries.



Through an extensive investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been robbed and assaulted by three men. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detective and the Colorado Springs Police Department located and arrested the suspects in El Paso County on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.



Dee Dallas Vaughn, age 20, Nicolas Prater, age 19, and Noah Hamilton, age 19, were each arrested for first-degree assault and aggravated robbery. Vaughn and Prater were also arrested for conspiracy.



“I commend my detectives for their solid police work and their persistence in identifying,

locating and arresting the suspects for this crime,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.