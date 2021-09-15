Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy facing potential jail time for third DUI offense

PUEBLO— A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy could be facing jail time after he was arrested for his third DUI offense.

Court documents state, Deputy Daniel Claus was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and carless driving in Huerfano county. The incident took place on June 5, 2021, making it deputy’s Claus third DUI in Colorado. He was convicted in Teller County of a DUI in 2006 and another one in El Paso county months later.

“It doesn’t necessarily matter where the person works but obviously there could be consequences for picking up criminal offense if you’re in a civil position,” said DUI Defense Attorney, Tim Bussey.

The Bussey Law Firm is not representing Claus in this criminal matter. Bussey says if found guilty, Claus is facing a minimum of sixty days in jail-

“The minimum jail time on a third offense is sixty days, the legislator enacted that so that if you’re on your third and convicted you can get sixty days in jail,” said Bussey.

Bussey says in Colorado there’s no notification process for an employer to know when someone has been charged with a DUI offense.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office releasing a statement to FOX21,

“We took action immediately when we were contacted by Huerfano county. The deputy is on leave as we continue an investigation by our office and allow him due process.” Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

“A person on their third offense when they get probation, in addition to the jail they will have one year of jail suspended, meaning if they don’t comply with probation, they have one year in jail hanging over their head and if they don’t comply with probation they will be sentence to mandatory one year in jail, “said Bussey.