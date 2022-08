PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday.

63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store.

Edwards is a white man, 6’1″ tall, weighing 135 lbs with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a black 2017 Kia Sportage with temporary plates.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call PCSO at (719)583-6250.