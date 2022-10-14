(Pueblo County, Colo.) — After 16 years of service, Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor made his 10-42 final call for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. He now moves on to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado since being appointed by President Biden.

“I will be blessed and forever grateful for the opportunity to work with so many fine men and women at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Taylor as he signed off for the last time over his police radio. “It’s been an honor and a privilege.”

A Pueblo County native, Taylor’s first role in law enforcement began with the Alamosa Police Department in August 1987 where he served in multiple roles including a patrolman, narcotics detective and an acting supervisor until August 1992.

Taylor was elected to his first term as Pueblo County Sheriff in November 2006 and took office in January 2007. He worked to implement a compliance auditing process within the Sheriff’s Office and helped open an Emergency Operations Center. Taylor also led bail reform efforts – both locally and within the state – and led the office through wildfires and floods.