(PUEBLO COUNTY) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs the public’s help in looking for an elderly man who went missing this afternoon from his home on the north side of Pueblo.

Richard Kelly, 83, was last seen wearing jeans and a red long-sleeve shirt.

Kelly has Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented.

Have you seen me?

If you have seen Kelly or know where he may be, PCSO is asking you to call them at (719) 583-6250, or call the Pueblo Police Department.