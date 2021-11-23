Pueblo County Sheriff deputies find 1,400 illegal marijuana plants after responding to a structure fire

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana bud is seen before harvest at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the same day that Jackson County declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Deputies and members of the Sheriff’s fire team enlisted aid with Pueblo Rural Fire and responded to the 5100 block of McCarthy Road upon a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the windows and ceiling of a home on the property.

The home suffered extensive damage from the blaze and an investigation revealed that the fire had started amongst a pile of weeds and spread to the home. No one was injured during the fire.



As deputies investigated, they went to a large outbuilding near the residence to locate anyone on the property. Upon approach, deputies saw evidence of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in the building as they found multiple electrical panels, several large air conditioning units and several vents.



Narcotics detectives responded and after acquiring a search warrant, found and seized 1,446 marijuana plants from inside the building. State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household.

The grow had an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Though no individual has come forward to claim the grow operation, detectives are continuing to investigate. At this time, no arrests have been made.



“The extreme number of marijuana plants in this grow is a sign that the product was intended

solely for Black Market sale,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor. “Finding an operation of this size is an indication the black market continues to have a strong presence in our state. We will continue to seek out and eradicate these types of grow operations until all of those responsible for them realize it’s against the law.”



The Pueblo Regional Building Department condemned the house due to the damage. Electricity

to the outbuilding was shut off due to the extensive and unsafe work done to accommodate the

grow operation.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

at 719-583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).