UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools currently under lockdown.

District 70 announced that Pueblo West High School (PWHS) has an exterior lockdown in place. Sheriff’s deputies are on-site during the investigation. The district says they have also placed Skyview Middle School and Sierra Vista Elementary School on lockdown “as a precautionary measure.”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and district administrators continue to monitor the situation at PWHS. They are saying that at this time they do not view this as a credible threat.

