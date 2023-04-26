(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — An internal investigation into accounting policies and procedures at Pleasant View Middle School began Wednesday, April 19.

According to Pueblo County School District (PCSD) 70, the investigation will determine if appropriate accounting policies have been followed. All potentially involved parties were placed on leave, per PCSD 70’s press release.

“We are confident this will not directly affect our students or teachers,” said Ed Smith, PCSD 70 Superintendent.

PCSD 70 said Cherie Toussaint will serve as the interim principal until the investigation is completed.