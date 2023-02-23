(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Pueblo County has been chosen to receive more than $96,600 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, according to the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).

Agencies can apply for funds to provide food, shelter, and supportive services, including, but not limited to:

Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries

Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household

Up to 90 days (3 months) rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure

Up to 90 days (3 months) of utility assistance for gas, electric and water service

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item

Funds will be used to supplement food and shelter services and will be restricted from being used for new programs. Participating organizations are to provide assistance within the intent of the program, according to United Way of Pueblo County (UWPC).

Full program guidelines and applications are available here. The application deadline is Monday, March 6, by 11:59 p.m. A mandatory meeting will be held for program applicants on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will take place at Security Service Federal Credit Union located at 310 East Abriendo Avenue in the second-floor conference room.

Interested organizations should contact Bianca Hicks at bianca@pueblounitedway.org for additional information. Complete EFSP information can be found by visiting www.efsp.unitedway.org.

UWPC administers the funds on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security to local organizations. Any 501c3 nonprofit, faith-based, or local government agency that provides ongoing food or shelter services may apply. Federal grants now require all potential applicants to have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) here.

2023 marks 100 years of UWPC serving as a trusted community organization by leveraging resources in support of collaborative solutions. Annually, UWPC works with more than 65 different health and human programs, according to a press release. In addition to community partnerships, UWPC operates the United Way Middle School Mentoring Program, Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), and Bank On Pueblo County.