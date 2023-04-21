(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A joint statement sent from the Pueblo County Government and respective districts notified the community of an error made in provided registered voter lists Friday afternoon on April 21.

On March 2, Pueblo County districts ordered and received a list of registered voters from the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, according to the statement. The districts relied on these voter lists in mailing ballots to voters in their respective jurisdictions.

The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder realized the list of registered voters inadvertently included 16- and 17-year-olds who had pre-registered to vote but are not eligible to vote until they are 18 years of age.

“We caught this error early and fixed it immediately due to the professionalism and commitment of our elected and appointed election officials,” read the statement.

Returned ballots will be checked against the updated list of registered voters, per the statement. Any ballots received from individuals under the age of 18 will be disregarded, unopened, and not counted.

Corrected lists of eligible voters were sent to districts on Thursday, April 20.