(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Pueblo County is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, April 26 to fill various positions in the Pueblo County Government.

The event will run on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Center, located at 101 West 10th Street.

The first hour of the event is reserved for veterans.

Courtesy: Pueblo County

Pueblo County is looking to fill positions in Human Services, Public Works, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and others.