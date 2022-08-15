PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday along Highway 50 near 23rd Lane.

The exercise will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, and conclude in the early afternoon. This event has been designed to test the Pueblo County MCI plan that was created in 2019 by the Pueblo County Fire Chiefs and updated in 2022.

“We look forward to testing the County plans and procedures as we work together with our community partners in responding to MCI events,” said Mike Furney, Rural Fire Chief. “This exercise gives us an opportunity to demonstrate those plans and procedures and make adjustments to them if needed.”

Nearly 115 people from more than a dozen first-response agencies in Pueblo County will participate.

The exercise scenario will, in part, involve a simulated propane tank explosion at Giodone’s Italian Bar & Grill outdoor concert area located at 23344 E Highway 50 in Pueblo. This simulated event will require the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, the Pueblo Community Joint Information Center, Pueblo County fire agencies, and local hospitals.

The public may see exercise-related activity along Hwy 50. The responders may be dressed in full protective equipment and mock accident victims will receive realistic looking injury make-up called moulage. Emergency equipment and vehicles will be deployed to the scene at Giodone’s as well as Parkview Main and St. Mary Corwin hospitals.

The drill will be evaluated by both Pueblo County and the State of Colorado.