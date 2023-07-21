(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — After an investigation, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) obtained arrest warrants for two suspects allegedly tied to a string of burglaries in Rye. One suspect has been arrested but PCSO is seeking information on the whereabouts of the other.

According to PCSO, after a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that 26-year-old Shannelle Alexis Bobian and 29-year-old Derrik Keith Wagner were allegedly involved in a series of burglaries in Rye. PCSO said many items were stolen from several homes including firearms and a utility terrain vehicle.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said Wagner is currently in custody, however, they are seeking information about the location of Bobian.

Anyone with information about Bobian’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pueblo County Communications Center at (719) 583-6250 or Crimestoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.