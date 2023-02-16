(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is making the process for applying for and renewing a concealed carry gun permit easier by going to an online format.

PCSO said effective immediately, all renewal applications for concealed carry permits will be submitted and processed online. Those who want to apply for a new permit can access and complete the application online but still need to schedule an in-person appointment to get fingerprinted and photographed. Appointments should be made online as there are no longer walk-in or phone appointments.

The new process comes as demand for concealed carry permits continues to grow, in 2022 there were more than 2,600 permits issued including 1,407 new permits. PCSO said this is a 48% increase from 2021.

The new application process can be found on the Sheriff’s Office website by clicking the concealed gun permits icon on the main page. All supporting documents will need to be downloaded and submitted online and payment for the permit must be made online via credit card. Those applying for their first permit must bring the original handgun training certificate to their scheduled appointment.

“The new online tool allows for more efficient processing of the concealed carry application,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “Typically, it would take approximately 90 days to approve or deny a permit. The new process is expected to eventually cut that wait time in half, which allows us to better serve our residents of Pueblo County.”