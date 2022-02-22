Pueblo conducts street condition assessments

PUEBLO, Colorado — The City of Pueblo Public Works Department continues to conduct street condition assessments, collecting data on all city streets.

Data gathered will be used to help manage over 500 miles of city-owned public roadway assets, according to a press release from the City of Pueblo.

Our road repair projects are prioritized based on several factors including road condition and traffic volume… This assessment of our road network will provide updated condition information that will inform our investment decisions moving forward. Andrew Hayes, the City of Pueblo’s director of Public Works

A van outfitted with cameras and sensors can be expected to be seen throughout Pueblo for the next few weeks, stated the release.

Additionally, the data collected will be used to prioritize repair and maintenance projects and to develop a long-range road maintenance plan that ensures the best return on the investment of fiscal resources dedicated to road repair and maintenance.

As a direct result of excess tabor funds, the City of Pueblo 2022 budget includes $10 million for road pavements.

The increased budget for road projects this year is a critical step toward getting our roads back into shape. Andrew Hayes, the City of Pueblo’s director of Public Works

Road projects being conducted during 2022 include:

Abriendo Avenue

Praire Avenue

West 15th Street

Hudson Avenue

Grand Avenue

The following listed are expected to receive pavement repairs and other concrete sidewalks, curb and gutter, and curb ramp upgrades.

In total, more than five miles of newly-paved roads will be completed this year, according to the release.

The City of Pueblo Public Works Department will continue to collect data till early March.