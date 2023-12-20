(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Lots of children got a special Christmas surprise on Wednesday, Dec. 20, thanks to a special program and the giving hearts of the Southern Colorado community.

The idea behind Give a Gig, is if you can afford to buy a beer or a shot at a bar, then you can afford to give a Christmas gift to a kid in need. This idea sparked the formation of the group 14 years ago.

“It was during the 2008 financial crisis and we were all kind of coming up with ideas the way we can give back to those who need,” said Jerry Carter, co-founder of Give a Gig. “And we’ve decided that children are the most vulnerable in need.”

They also partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Pueblo, who said the holidays can be a difficult time for families in need.

Courtesy of FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

“It’s a challenging time for the children that we serve,” said Zane Grant, executive director of CASA of Pueblo. “And so, when the holidays come around, sometimes that stress just increases because of the circumstances that are existing in the family’s lives at the time.”

Give a Gig works by setting up Christmas stockings around town — usually inside a sponsor’s place of business. Then, people in the community can take a stocking and fulfill that child’s wish.

“The Give a Gig is a way for us to generate some extra donations of warm clothing, of gift cards, of monetary donations and toys for the children that we serve,” Grant said.

On Wednesday, they brought all the kids and their gifts together in a special event to receive their gifts.

“It feels beautiful,” Carter said. “And the true meaning of spirit of Christmas is when you see them open again for something they need — socks — or a stuffed animal.”

CASA of Pueblo said since their work is confidential, it is pretty special to see the smiles on the kid’s faces.

“It really warms our heart to be in a position to see how much we can do with with just a little bit, to just make things just a little bit better,” Grant said.