(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — After a Pueblo County Commissioner claimed he found a kit and promotional material that promoted snorting drugs as “safe,” the Board of County Commissioners (Board) is taking steps to ensure that any non-profit promoting needle exchanges will not receive any county money.

According to a press release from the Board, Commissioner Eppie Griego said he found a kit that advocated illegal drug use and promoted that “snorting drugs” is safe.

The Board said Access Point, which is a local nonprofit needle-exchange program, provides the kits to clients, and that they include instructions, saline vials and tubes necessary to inhale drugs, and claim that inhaling drugs that “easily dissolve in water” is safe. The Board also claimed that the kit encouraged anyone using fentanyl to “go low and slow.”

The Board said Pueblo County has experienced a growing overdose death rate, which officials blame on increased fentanyl use.

“We put so many resources into stopping drug use into the community,” said Griego. “This material [from Access Point] crosses the line between harm reduction and drug promotion — all at the expense of our children and our community.”

Now, the Board said they are taking steps to ensure that non-profits like Access Point will not receive any county money. The Board said Access Point currently receives funding from the state of Colorado but does not receive funding from Pueblo County, though its counterpart, Southern Colorado Harm Reduction, has received county money in the past.

The Colorado Health Network (CHN), which helps run Access Point, responded to FOX21 News:

“Though no drug use can be classified as “safe,” research shows snorting drugs versus injecting drugs decreases the risk of overdose and infectious disease transmission,” said CHN. “We have seen a decrease in injection drug use through our data over the past year, primarily due to education.”