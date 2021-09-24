Pueblo Chile and Frijoles festival returns for its 27th year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado’s premiere harvest festival, the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, is back this weekend.

“All of the flair that’s here in Pueblo comes through this festival like no other,” said Donielle Gonzales with the Great Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

The festival showcases Pueblo’s famous crop, the green chile, in all forms. From cookies tp desserts–if it’s edible, green chile is most likely in it.

“You can smell it roasting in the air. It’s an amazing festival,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis who stopped by the festival on Friday.

The unique event also showcases southern Colorado farmers who specialize in growing green chiles. Many of them bring roasters to the event and highlight how a chile is produced.

“A lot of them are shocked when it comes out of our machines, and it’s peeled. The chile roasting is amazing to watch,” said Dalton Milberger from Milberger Farms.

Stretching more than 10 blocks on Historic Union Avenue in Pueblo, this one-of-a-kind festival is known to rein in big money for the City.

“We sell out nearly 2,500 hotel rooms throughout the weekend, and all the vendors here are buying goods and services locally,” said Gonzales.

For the more than 160 vendors, they say this event is helping spice up their businesses.

“We didn’t do anything for two years–it’s my second event in two years. I usually do eight to 10 events a year, so it’s just nice to get out,” said vendor Mario Madrid.

With a jalapeño eating and salsa-making contest on the way, it’s an event- you don’t want to miss.

“You got food, you got fun, you got arts, you got people, what else can you want?”, “said Polis.