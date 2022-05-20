PUEBLO, Colo. — The newest Pueblo Community Health Center (PCHC) clinic celebrated its grand opening, early morning.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce at the East Side Clinic, 1301 E. 7th Street.

The three-story, 64,000 square foot clinic opened its doors to patients on January 10. The new clinic includes a pharmacy, lab, and dental services (opening later this summer) in addition to medical and behavioral health care.

The clinic will allow PCHC to serve an additional 5,000 patients over the next 10 years.

The ceremony included PCHC CEO Donald Moore, President Don Ortega, PCHC Board of Directors, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar and Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz.