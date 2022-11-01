(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. Their investigation showed that a lone man broke a door and entered a business, stealing cash and coins.

Further investigation by PPD found that the suspect entered a convenience store in the nearby area and made a purchase. Security camera footage showed images of the suspect that police say match images of the suspect from the burglarized business.