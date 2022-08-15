PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County blessing boxes started during the Pandemic and continue to grow with increasing need in the area

The founder GT Davis saw food banks and pantries were overwhelmed during the pandemic. So he built a food cabinet, placing it right outside his house. The box took off on social media and now there are 26 boxes all across Pueblo and Pueblo West.

“That’s what makes it happen. This is what changes the world. That’s what I’m looking for. That’s what I want to see. You cause the ripple effect,” said Davis. “That’s more people putting food in the Blessing Boxes or just doing a kind act. That’s the bottom line. Doing that kind act. Feed the people. If you can’t feed them, be kind to them.”

Davis said that bottled water and non-perishables are in high demand. Information on how to build a blessing box can be found on Pueblo Blessing Boxes webpage.