(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo started a repaving project along a section of Northern Avenue on Monday, Oct. 31.

The project is pavement milling, new asphalt overlay, and striping work that the City said is expected to take about two weeks.

The city said the project will have lane closures, but at least one lane of Northern Ave. will be open in each direction at all times. However, access to and from Northern Ave. at cross streets and driveways between Vinewood Lane and Prairie Avenue will be temporarily impacted while work takes place at those locations.

“We recognize that any road project in the City impacts our residents, but these temporary inconveniences will allow us to keep our streets in good condition for years to come,” said Andrew Hayes, the City’s Director of Public Works.

The city is asking drivers to be mindful of construction-related hazards including changing lane alignments, heavy equipment operations, and workers in the roadway. For more information about the project contact the Public Works Department at (719) 553-2295 or pubworks@pueblo.us.