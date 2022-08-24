PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, Pueblo City Council approved $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the City’s lost revenue fund for governmental services.

This project specifically addresses the need for relocation and replacement of City of Pueblo fiber lines located at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo (HARP).

“It is important to address the fiber replacement needs at the Riverwalk now, to avoid issues or interruptions of the City’s systems as the expansion progresses forward,” said Director of Information Technology Lori Pinz. “Using the ARPA lost revenue funds allows us to plan for future expansion and promote tourism for our community.”

This project will relocate and replace city fiber lines that must be modified as part of the HARP extension project site. This fiber line replacement project will be overseen and implemented by the City of Pueblo Information Technology department and is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

ARPA projects continue to be suggested for approval by City Council from the Mayor’s Office with the assistance of the internal ARPA task force. The City of Pueblo received $36.7 million in funds which are expected to be distributed to the City from ARPA for covered costs and eligible expenses by December 31, 2024, with expenditures completed by December 31, 2026.