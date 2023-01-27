(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Thursday, Jan. 26 Pueblo Memorial Airport (PUB) and Southern Airways announced a new partnership for daily flights from PUB to Denver International Airport (DIA).

The partnership began on Jan. 15, and according to the City of Pueblo, the daily service provides double the number of weekly flights available at PUB and offers connections to United Airlines.

“We are excited to welcome a new carrier to Pueblo with Southern Airways to service more frequent flights to and from Denver,” said Director of Aviation Greg Pedroza. “This is making travel more affordable and accessible in our community and helps those in Pueblo realize what an amenity Pueblo Memorial Airport is to our city.”

The new schedule offers multiple departures to Denver per day with 5:40 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:50 p.m. options with return services from Denver departing at 7:35 a.m., 1:35 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 7:55 p.m. departure times. The frequent flight options also allow for connections to be made at DIA for both domestic and international travel.

One-way fares will start at $69, and Southern Airways offers a discount program for local businesses and for frequent travelers.