Pueblo 2021 State of the City now released to the public

PUEBLO, Colo. – Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar has released the State of the City address and final report for 2021 online for citizens of Pueblo to view. Each year, the Mayor of the City of Pueblo is responsible for producing a report that details the state of the city and the progress it has made.

Mayor Gradisar delivered his address online due to the pandemic and can be found here or on the City of Pueblo website.

“Ladies and gentlemen, since I became Mayor, we have been and are making it easier to do business in the City of Pueblo,” said the mayor. “Last year we went live on our electronic licensing and permitting system which will have a grand opening next month. This program will be instrumental in the Pueblo Mean Business initiative, and we expect that in the next 18 months, Pueblo County and Pueblo West will join the system giving us a regional competitive advantage.”

Mayor Gradisar discussed Pueblo’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which was accomplished without any businesses shut down in 2021 and few restrictions.

In 2021 Congress passed, and President Joe Biden signed, the American Rescue Plan Act which will result in a total of $36.7 million sent to Pueblo. Only half has been received thus far, with the other half anticipated in May. Of those dollars, over $7 million have been allocated across the city in the non-profit, community resilience, small business, individuals and households, youth and infrastructure pillars.

The Mayor also spoke of the city’s street repairs. Ballot Issue 2A was passed in November of 2021 by a 72% vote which de-bruces the City of Pueblo in perpetuity and allows excess TABOR funds to be used for road repairs. In 2022, $10 million is allocated for street repairs.

In 2021, there were over 669 new sales tax licenses issued in the City of Pueblo, which signifies increased economic activity. Approximately 63% of the City’s budget comes from sales tax.

“I am honored to serve as the Mayor of Pueblo during these unprecedented times and am looking forward to our continues recovery and growth,” said Gradisar.

Additional information about each of the City’s departments can be found in the 110-page document online here.