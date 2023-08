(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is notifying the public of smoke due to a controlled burn happening Sunday afternoon on Aug. 27.

TCSO said smoke will be visible in the area of 46 Kingston Circle in Palmer Village off County Road 42 (Lower Twin).

“Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke,” stated TCSO.