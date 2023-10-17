(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs in cooperation with El Paso County is developing a plan to improve storm drainage in the Park Vista South Neighborhood. More information on this plan will be provided to the public in a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The City of Colorado Springs said on Thursday, at 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church at 4280 Hopeful Drive there will be a meeting to discuss the annexation process and drainage improvements design.

The City announced plans to annex the area from El Paso County on Thursday, Oct. 12. The project is to address drainage and flooding issues that have impacted the area.