(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is asking for the public’s input on a new plan for growth and improvements in nine neighborhoods west of I-25.

According to the City, the Greater Westside Community Plan includes the neighborhoods of Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa, and Mesa Springs.

The community meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the City Admin Building, Room 102. The meeting will include a brief presentation for the public to learn about the project, then the opportunity to provide feedback about their communities that will be used in the creation of the plan.

The City said the project is part of a larger Neighborhood Planning Program that was divided into 12 areas, and each will have its own community plan. Each plan will be organized around six Vision Themes which make up the City’s comprehensive plan, called PlanCOS.