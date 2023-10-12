(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is hosting its final community work session for the Blodgett Open Space on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The City of Colorado Springs said the final meeting will provide an update on the project including a review of the feedback from previous meetings and surveys. The plan for the open space includes a diverse trail system, single and multi-use trails, access points, use areas, neighborhood and regional connections, and habitat protection.

The final meeting will be on Tuesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flying W Ranch located at 3330 Chuckwagon Road.

More information about Blodgett Open Space can be found on the City’s website.