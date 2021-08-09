Public invited to comment on TABOR Ballot Proposal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– El Paso County residents are invited to participate in two separate meetings in August when county commissioners will be discussing a potential November ballot question regarding the funding of road infrastructures utilizing TABOR funds.

The meetings will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 24 starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Centennial Hall or online at this website.

Regardless of the question, the board will be refunding $7.1 million in excess 2020 revenues to taxpayers for COVID-19 recovery. The ballot question hopes to tackle–without raising taxes–$15 million of backlogged road and parks projects through retention of funds collected in 2021 above the Taxpayer Bill of Rights cap.

Stan VanderWerf, chair, said, “El Paso County Commissioners respect our citizens and understand people want to live here in large part because our tax burden is the lowest along the front range. We want to hear from our citizens as we weigh the possibility of adding a TABOR question to the November ballot. Our Department of Public Works estimates we have hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance road needs in our county.”

After public comment has been considered, the commissioners will take a vote to put the question on the 2021 ballot, the first time since 2017 that the county has held a ballot question hearing.

Residents may comment in-person or through the Microsoft Teams link that will be provided. Comments may also be submitted through Facebook or e-mailing the commissioners.

Hearing Schedule

Dates: August 17 and 24, 2021

Location: Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Time: Meetings begin at 9:00 am

How to Comment:

In person

Click here to join the meeting if you have a computer with a microphone and camera.

Via phone: 1-719-283-1263 and use Phone Conference ID: 702 866 973#

Via Facebook or Twitter @epcpio

Via direct e-mail to Commissioners:

District 1-Holly Williams; HollyWilliams@elpasoco.com

District 2-Carrie Geitner; CarrieGeitner@elpasoco.com

District 3-Stan VanderWerf; StanVanderWerf@elpasoco.com

District 4-Longinos Gonzalez, Jr.; LonginosGonzalezJr@elpasoco.com

District 5-Cami Bremer; CamiBremer@elpasoco.com