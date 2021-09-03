Public invited to comment on Phase 15 of city’s ADA Title II Transition Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The public’s opinion is requested on the City of Colorado Springs’ updated ADA Title II Transition Plan.



Phase 15 includes neighborhood parks: Acacia Park, Antlers Park, Bancroft Park, Blunt Park, Bott Park, Boulder Crescent Park, Bristol Park, Cucharras Park, Dorchester Park, Fountain Park and Hillside Evaluation, Frank Waters Park, Gold Camp Park, Ivywild Park, Jenkins Park, John O’Bryne Park, Meadows Park, Mid Shook Run N. and S., Pioneer Park, South Shooks Runk Park, Thorndale Park, Vermijo Park and Westmoor Park.

The self-evaluations can be accessed at this website on the City’s website and will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 1 via U.S. Postal Mail, email and fax.



The addresses are as follows:

Mail

Office of Accessibility

City of Colorado Springs

PO BOX 1575 Mail code 325

Colorado Springs, CO 80901-1575

Email

ADAcompliance@ColoradoSprings.gov

Fax

719-385-5160

Submit requests for alternate formats to ADAcompliance@ColoradoSprings.gov or call 719-385-5175 or 7-1-1 via Colorado Relay.

The ADA Transition Plan is intended to reassess buildings in the city and its accessibility. The full plan is being released in 15 phases. Public comments and feedback for each phase will be accepted for 30 days after publication.

“The City is committed to full community participation and inclusion for people with disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Title II ADA manager Rob Hernandez. “We’ve already begun to address several of the high priority items identified during the self-evaluation, and this plan gives us a continuous, long-term approach to improving the accessibility to better serve our community.”



To learn more about the City of Colorado Springs’ ADA compliance, click here.