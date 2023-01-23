(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is looking to understand the public’s desires and values for Colorado outdoors, while preserving land, water, and wildlife in El Paso, Teller, and Fremont counties.

PPORA has launched the Outdoor Pikes Peak initiative (OPPI) and is holding a series of Community Listening Sessions, to offer the public the opportunity to weigh in on what is important to them.

There will be six sessions from Monday, Jan. 23 to Saturday, Jan. 28:

“With the ever-growing increased use of our outdoor environment throughout the Pikes Peak region, we are at a critical point in needing solutions for protecting, preserving, and enhancing our natural resources and recreation opportunities. These listening sessions are a crucial step in the process enabling the community to share ideas and concerns about the future of the outdoors and learn about the initiative,” said Becky Leinweber, Executive Director of its parent organization, Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.