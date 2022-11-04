(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Black Hills Electric is seeking public input on its 2022 Electric Resource Plan (ERP) & Clean Energy Plan (CEP) on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Black Hills Electric will host a meeting at the Pueblo Convention Center in Fortino Grand Ballroom A located at 320 Central Main St. You can register to speak at the public hearing by clicking this link. The Commissioners will also be taking public comment on the utility’s 2023-2026 Renewable Energy Standard (RES) Compliance Plan.

ERPs act as roadmaps for utilities to plan for and acquire generation sources, according to Black Hills Electric. RES Compliance Plans set forth the incentives and programs utilities will use to ensure that at least 30% of retail electricity sales will be generated by renewable energy.

Black Hills Electric provides service to approximately 100,000 customers in 24 counties, including the City of Pueblo, Cañon City, Cripple Creek, and Rocky Ford among others. The company’s CEP is required to achieve an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 under Colorado law. However, Black Hills Electric’s preferred plan is projected to exceed the statutory minimum and produce a 90% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by the specified year, according to a press release. To achieve this, the company plans to add roughly 450 megawatts (MW) of new clean energy resources such as wind, solar and battery storage.

The commissioners will schedule an additional virtual public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Written comments can be submitted through the Commission’s E-Filing System here. Black Hills Electric will also accept comments via phone at (303) 869-3490.