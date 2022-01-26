Public health order in Pueblo to stay for schools, childcare

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Board of Health has voted to keep the current Public Health Order for mask in schools and childcare.

The board also approved that school boards may vote to choose one of the following options instead of the mask requirement:

Option 1 – Masks optional with mandatory symptom checking put into place for each student each day.

– Masks optional with mandatory symptom checking put into place for each student each day. Option 2 – School Board of Education or Governing Body assumes responsibility and liability for mitigating and managing the COVID-19 pandemic within their perspective schools.

With both, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will retain its responsibility and authority.