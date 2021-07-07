Public encouraged to vote for Carnegie Library’s new design

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs’ Carnegie Library needs your help to pick its new look.

There are three proposed designs but library officials encourage residents to pick and choose what features of the designs they like.

Courtesy of City of Manitou Springs Government

However, this project isn’t going to start immediately.

There are still lots of designs to figure out and public meetings to have.

“There are some sensitivities about not only the building but the park itself and the use that it’s had over the years,” said Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham. “We want to be as sensitive to that as possible as we can with the community and get the feedback. In a sense it’s kind of like goldilocks, this flavor, that flavor or something else.”

